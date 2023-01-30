"You go girl": Rohman Shawl gives shout-out to Sushmita Sen for 'Aarya 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Monday gave a shout-out to the teaser of the upcoming series 'Aarya 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohman shared a reaction video which he captioned, "Yaaar ye toh banta tha !! I know you all felt the same watching it You go girl @sushmitasen47 Chakk de phatte."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

In the video, Rohman could be seen giving surprising reactions to the teaser.

Soon after he shared the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Sushmita Sen commented, "Too cute!!!"

A fan wrote, "U r a positive thinking man. love ur spirit."

"Awww beautiful," another fan wrote.

On Monday, Sushmita shared a video to give a glimpse of her titular character in the new season.

In the teaser, she is seen loading her pistol and smoking a cigar in style.

Speaking about her character, Sushmita said, "Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment. I'm grateful to the entire team at Disney+ Hotstar, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India for the vision of creating Aarya and taking it to newer heights with every season."

'Aarya' is created by Ram Madhvani.

Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. (ANI)