"You inspire me so much": Kriti Sanon wishes Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): As versatile Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi turned 46 on Wednesday, Kriti Sanon penned down a sweet note for him on her social media account.

Kriti took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of herself with Pankaj from the movie 'Mimi' along with a beautiful note.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday Pankaj sir! You inspire me so much sir! Have done few of my best films with you and I hope I get to do many more! Wish you all the love, happiness and many memorable characters."





Kriti and Pankaj starred together in the 2021 comedy-drama film, 'Mimi', which also featured Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Kriti essays the role of Mimi Rathore, who becomes a surrogate to earn money for fulfilling her dreams to become an actor whereas Pankaj plays Bhanu Pratap Pandey, a taxi driver and Mimi's friend.

Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti and Pankaj have also featured in many films like 'Bachchan Paanday', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Dilwale', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Arjun Patiala'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff, 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Adipurush' with Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Pankaj will star in 'OMG 2-Oh My God! 2' alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, which is a sequel to the 2012 film, 'OMG-Oh My God!' (ANI)

