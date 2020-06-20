'You my friend gave me experience of lifetime': Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday shared a heartfelt note expressing grief over the demise of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled the conversation she had with the latter.

Pednekar shared the screen space with the late actor in the 2019 release action-drama 'Sonchiriya'

The 'Bala' actor took to Instagram and condoled the 'Kai Po Che' actor's demise through a heartfelt post.



Giving the title of 'Supernova,' the 30-year-old actor wrote: "I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you."

She recalled about their first-time meeting, and how she gave little interest when Sushant told her that he would show her the stars.

"Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey...," the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor added.

She remembered their conversation on cosmos, astronomy, and the way the late actor used to challenge her to try new things.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' wrapped up the post by adding: "You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. Chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn't meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you've done. And through that telescope I'll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amongst many we love up there. You truly are a double-slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR"

On Monday, Rajput was cremated in Mumbai at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium amidst heavy downpours and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from the cinema industry.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, and others had arrived at the crematorium. Sanon was joined by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to bid farewell to the young actor.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police.

The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences. (ANI)

