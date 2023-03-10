You will always be missed: Govinda on 'Saajan Chale Sasural' co-star Satish Kaushik's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Remembering actor-director Satish Kaushik, Govinda took to Instagram and posted an emotional note. Govinda shared a couple of stills from the movies, he has worked with the veteran actor.

Sharing the stills, he wrote, "Ek mitra... Ek kalakar... ek saathi... Dukh kaise bayaan karu. Apki kami hamesha khalegi hamein....bahut dukh hua. Gone to soon. RIP."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpnAMInBq38/

Govinda and Satish has worked in many films like 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Aunty No. 1', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta' and others.



Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Thursday and was cremated at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium later in the evening.

His mortal remains were flown to his home in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon after the post-mortem at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

The last rites of the actor were performed at a crematorium in Mumbai. Anupam Kher, Sham Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebs visiting Kaushik's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to the departed actor.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood. (ANI)

