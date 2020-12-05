'Your Best Day Is Today': Anupam Kher's book releases today

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Chronicling his experiences amid COVID-19 induced lockdown, Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday launched his new book Your Best Day Is Today.

Days after introducing the title of his new book, Kher took to social media to share the launch of the book saying, "So, this book is going to be in the market at the bookstores and other places on the 5 December and it is called You Best Day Is Today."

This title introduced as the third book written by the actor following his biography Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly and The Best Thing About You is You.

The 'Sarang' actor continued the clip by saying, "This is my third book and I am very proud of this because this is about pandemic, lockdown, compassion, not giving up, and not loosing hope. Jai ho!"



Through the book, Kher has assembled all the ups and downs that occurred in his life during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju got diagnosed with COVID-19.

The two times National Film award winner, noted with the post that reads "Meri Kitab #YourBestDayIsToday aj release ho rahi hai. Mujhe ummeed hai ap log ise khareed ke zarur padhengye. Mushkil samay me kaise apne apko prerit karna hai, yahi is kitab ki theme hai. Aasha karta hu ap ise pasand karengye. Ye meri bhent hai meri maa ke lie! Kyuki #DulariRocks!! Jai ho! #Motivational #LockdownLessons", (translation: The book #YourBestDayIsToday is releasing today. I hope you guys will definitely read this and purchase it. How to motivate yourself in difficult times is the theme of this book. Hope you will like it. This is my gift to my mother! Because #DulariRocks !! Jai Ho!).



The former chairman of Film and Television Institute of India has been enthusiastically indulged in sharing the insights of the book from the day he introduced its title.

Earlier, the 65-year-old star shared how he surprised his mother, uncle and aunt by suddenly landing up at their place in Delhi from New York to present the first copy of his book to them. (ANI)

