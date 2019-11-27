'Your Emmy nomination is a win': Dia Mirza to 'Lust Stories' team

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): While India didn't bag any laurels at the 47th International Emmy Awards, Dia Mirza showed support to the contenders saying "your nomination is a win".

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a snap of the 'Lust Stories' team, wherein they are posing for the lens, and penned a sweet yet empowering message.

"These #Gullyboy - 's' clean up so well! Congratulations Team #LustStories. Your nomination is a #Win! Congratulations may there be many many more. @netflix_in @srishtibehlarya @anuragkashyap10 @karanjohar @zoieakhtar #DibakarBanerjee #RonnieScrewvala @ashidua #Emmys2019," she wrote.



The show which was nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category lost against the Australian thriller series 'Safe Harbour'.

Meanwhile, Hungarian actor Marina Gera bagged the award for the Best Performance by an Actress at the 47th International Emmy Awards, beating Radhika Apte.

'The Remix', which was India's entry in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, also got defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night'.

The award for the best performance by an actor has been won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's 'Sahsiyet (Persona)'. Brazil's 'Hack in the City' bagged the trophy for the short-form series.

At the extravagant event, the team of 'Lust Stories' graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the flick, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their presence.

The star-studded event is being hosted by 'Daily Show' correspondent and 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. (ANI)

