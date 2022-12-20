"Your love and memories keep it alive," Pooja Bhatt celebrates 31 years of 'Sadak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): One of the blockbuster film Mahesh Bhatt's directorial 'Sadak' turns 31 today. On this occasion, actor Pooja Bhatt took a stroll down memory lane and shared throwback pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja dropped pictures with a thank you note.

Sharing the stills from the movie, she wrote, "31 yrs of #Sadak today. The fact that I am in Ooty shooting for a new show in the same location that we shot majority of the film feels bitter-sweet! Thank you to everyone who marked the date & gave me a reminder. Your love & memories of the film keep it alive. That's the magic of the movies. They bind us irrevocably."

The caption indicated that the actor is currently in Ooty shooting for a new show.

Pooja added, "Gratitude to my father without who none of us would have had this milestone in our lives & thank you to the universe for keeping me in the arena all these years later,with my boots & gloves firmly on! Love,love,more love!"

The first two pictures of Pooja and Sanjay in an intense avatar in the movie.

In the other picture, Pooja was seen giving a side hug to her co-star and friend.

All in black, the image featuring Pooja, her dad Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay.



The 1991 blockbuster starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Deepak Tijori and Neelima Azeem.

The movie was based on the life of a young man who falls in love with a sex worker. He was forced to overcome the social stigma as well as face the brothel owner and some criminal elements.

After the positive response, Sadak's sequel was made. 'Sadak 2' marked filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's comeback as a director after 21 years, the movie is the sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller. Apart from Pooja and Sanjay, the movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film premiered on August 28.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in 'Chup', directed by R Balki and stars Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.(ANI)