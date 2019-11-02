Source - Karan Johar Instagram
You've always been a tremendous influence in my life: Karan Johar to his 'older brother' SRK

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan's BFF, Karan Johar on Saturday extended warm wishes to the actor on his 54th birthday by calling him an "older brother" and a "tremendous influence" in his life.
Karan, who was amongst the first to wish Shah Rukh, shared some lovable photos of himself with the actor in the past.
Karan, who turned nostalgic, shared photographs on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai Shah Rukh Khan... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships... Especially those that have such powerful silences... You have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher, I have had the honour of calling my family... My journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come... Thank you for being you... Thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones... Thank you for being my father's best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know."
Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in many films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'My Name is Khan' among others.
The 'Dilwale' actor even greeted his fans and waved at them as they waited outside his residence, 'Mannat' on Saturday midnight to wish the superstar.
On work front, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for almost a year now as his last movie 'Zero' was released in 2018. However, the actor has recently promised his fans for an official announcement about his next project come in soon.
A few days back, Shah Rukh appeared on American TV host David Letterman's talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, which garnered a lot of attention, obviously! (ANI)

