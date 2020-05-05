'You've been our guardian angels': Neetu Kapoor's extends gratitude to Ambani family

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Days after the demise of her superstar husband Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday penned down a long heart-touching gratitude note for the family of Mukesh Ambani.

Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor, herself, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.

She began the gratitude post by sharing about the bond that the Ambani and Kapoor family had enjoyed in the last two years.

"For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion," read Kapoor's caption.

The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor then indicated the tough journey of Rishi Kapoor's battle with cancer and said that the journey would have been difficult to complete without the support of the Ambani family.

"But it's a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family," she wrote.

"As we've gathered our thoughts over the past few days we've also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time," Kapoor added.



Thanking the family, Kapoor wrote, "Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible."

"From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared," she added.

Terming each member of the Ambani family as their guardian angels, the 61-year-old actor said that the Kapoor family is blessed to have them as their well-wishers.

"To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant, and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured," Kapoor said.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support, and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir, and the entire Kapoor Family," her post further read.

The Kapoor and Ambani families have been close friends for a long time and the friendship grew even closer during Rishi Kapoor's battle with cancer.

The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

In September 2019, the actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

