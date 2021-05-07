YRF launches 'Saathi' initiative to support Hindi film industry's daily wage workers amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): In the wake of the raging second wave of COVID-19 in India, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra has launched 'Saathi' initiative to financially support the Hindi film industry's daily wage workers who are in crisis due to loss of livelihood amid the pandemic.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter on Friday.

"#AdityaChopra launches Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative to support thousands of daily wage earners of the film industry who are in crisis due to loss of livelihood... Will transfer INR 5000 to women and senior citizens... Also give ration kits to workers [family of 4] for an entire month," Taran's tweet read.



Through the official letter, the Yash Chopra foundation also provided their official website and WhatsApp details on which the eligible ones can apply for the getting the relief aid from the company.





Earlier, Yash Raj Films also stepped forward and pledged to vaccinate the daily workers of the entire Hindi film industry. YRF sent a letter to urge the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to allow the company to purchase 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines and take care of all the expenses related to the immunisation programme for these workers.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and others have come forward to contribute to the Indian government in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. (ANI)

