Raveena Tandon, Image courtesy: Instagram
Raveena Tandon, Image courtesy: Instagram

Zaira Wasim could have quit gracefully, says Raveena Tandon

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:17 IST

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood citing religion has met with surprise and remorse by people from different walks of life. Some have welcomed the decision, while others felt that she should not have given a religious connotation to her decision.
Joining an array of celebrities who expressed their opinions on her sudden exit, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon feels that the exit could have been a graceful one. However, she said that she respects her decision.
"I respect her decision to quit, announce to her fans, her life, her choice. Would've been more graceful if she had not condemned all as the reason for doing so. Discovering spirituality is beautiful, but don't demean others. When girls in industry are wronged, I'm the first to protest," she tweeted on Monday.
Expressing her support for the film industry that provides opportunities to all and where everyone works together irrespective of caste and religion, Raveena tweeted, "I standby and love my industry, all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice, reason, by all means. Just do not demean it for everyone else. The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder, no differences, caste, religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms".
She further added, "Doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves."
Earlier, Bollywood celebrities like Raza Murad, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tanushree Dutta, Daisy Shah, and Karanvir Bohra unanimously said that Zaira's decision to quit Bollywood was her personal choice and praised 'Secret Superstar' actor for the stellar performances in two of her films.
The 18-year-old, in a Facebook post on Sunday, announced her "disassociation" from acting in Bollywood. Stating the reason behind her decision, Zaira said that she was not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of Imaan."
The actor shared a detailed post on her social media page, which she also shared across other social media platforms, that read -- "Though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here."
The actor, in March, wrapped up the shooting of the film, 'The Sky is Pink,' which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. (ANI)

