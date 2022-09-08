Zanai Bhosle dedicates poem to grandmother Asha Bhosle on her 89th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 89 on Thursday. To make this occasion special, the singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, penned a heartfelt poem for her.

Zanai took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she can be seen singing with where she can be seen singing with her grandmother.

She wrote a poem which read, "89 years, Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake, Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya, Ek acha insaan banna sikhaya, Aasman ko chuna aapne sikhaya, Lekin pairon ko zameen par rakhana bhi sikhaya, Mere khwabon ko aapne hi theek samjha, Aur beshaq sahaara dena aapka farz bhi samjha, Mere kaabiliyat mein rakha aapne bharosa, Aur pure dil se diya mujhe pyaar dher saara, Din ho ya raat, Tum hamesha rahogi mere saath, Tumhaari har ek saans ke saath loongi main bhari hui saans, Mere dil ki dhadkan ki tarah,, Jab tak hai jaan! written by yours truly."



Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema in her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

Bhosle is the sister of late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the prominent Mangeshkar family. (ANI)