Zayed Khan calls Hrithik Roshan his 'mentor'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] , July 4 (ANI): It seems actor Hrithik Roshan plays a pivotal role behind actor Zayed Khan's fit body.

On Sunday, Zayed took to Instagram and shared his post-workout picture.



Along with it, he penned a lengthy post imparting his words of wisdom.

"The Sun will shine again. So don't give in, don't sell out, perceiver. For Pain will only cleanse. Sometimes it's unbearable I know, I feel that too. And sometimes it's just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle pain, and come out on the other side stronger, braver more resilient.



"Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It's time we forgive each other and ourselves. It's time we become warriors not parasites !!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder and believe that good exists," he wrote.

Zayed even thanked Hrithik for always motivating him.

"Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it an honest chance, and I'm sure we will, you will, and everyone will. Big shout out to brother.. I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you ! Just keep moving forward," he concluded.

His post has caught the attention of social media users.

Reacting to the image, Sussanne Khan commented: "Looking fab."

"Well done. Proud of you brother, " actor Rohit Roy wrote.

For the unversed, Zayed is Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan's younger brother. (ANI)

