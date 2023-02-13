Zeenat Aman shares her mother's rare photo with new Instagram family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is enjoying Instagram fame like any other celeb. After making her debut on Sunday on the social media site, the actor shared a rare photo of her mother to the world with a heart-touching note on Monday.

Zeenat posted a black-and-white picture with her mother Vardhini Scharwachter. She told the world that she owes her free spirit to her mother.

"If I have lived an extraordinary life it's because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman. My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you'd call a 'pataka'. Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support. She was a practising Hindu and she epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not stop her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan. Later, after they had separated, she fell in love with and married a wonderful German man, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand on my own two feet and to live life on my own terms. She was truly the wind beneath my wings. I lost most of my family photographs in the Mumbai floods of 2005, and so the few that I can find are all the more precious to me," wrote Zeenat in the caption.

Fans and celebs hail this mother-daughter bond with lovely messages.

Comedian Mallika Dua wrote, "It's so lovely to have you here. thank you for sharing these with us. They are indeed precious."



One fan wrote, "She is always with you through her love."

Another one wrote, "How beautiful it is to see you through your own eyes and words..."



On Sunday, Zeenat uploaded a close picture of herself along with a long note. The note read, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman's gaze though is different." She is elated to find female photographers who are working with passion. (ANI)