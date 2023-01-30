Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar's drama film 'Luck by Chance' turns 14

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar's drama film 'Luck by Chance' turned 14 on Monday.

To mark the occasion, director Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby shared a video which they captioned, "Luck or Chance #14yearsofluckbychance."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Actor Konkona Sen Sharma shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "14 years of #LuckByChance."

The film marked Zoya Akhtar's debut directorial venture which starred Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles.

'Luck by Chance' received positive reviews from critics and the audience.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Zoya's bestestest!," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Awesome movie.

The film also featured Dimple Kapadia, Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Apart from them, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and others were seen in a guest appearance roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with an upcoming female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

Zoya recently wrapped up shooting of her next project, the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' which will stream directly on the OTT platform Netflix.

'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project. (ANI)