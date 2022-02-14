Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti's 'Tiger Baby' clocks 3 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): February 14 will always hold a special place in filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's life as their production banner Tiger Baby's first film 'Gully Boy' was released three years ago on the same date.

Taking to social media, Zoya shared some glimpses of Ranveer Singh and Divine rapping the famous 'Meri Gully Mein' song.





"Three Years Today #toalltheboysinthegully @ranveersingh @vivianakadivine #behindthescenes #gullyboy," she wrote.

For the unversed, the film revolved around the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. It is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 'Gully Boy' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Varma. (ANI)

