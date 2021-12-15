Zoya Akhtar shares glimpse of 'Jee Le Zaraa' script session

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Seems like team 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, is gearing up to start the shooting schedule of this movie soon as the film's writers have already started the script reading session.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday night, Zoya shared a short black and white video featuring Farhan and her co-writer Reema Kagti. The trio could be seen all geared up to kickstart the shooting schedule of the road trip film, starring the three leading ladies of cinema--Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the video, Zoya wrote, "Script Session".





With the film titled 'Jee Le Zaraa', Farhan Akhtar would be returning to the director's chair. Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti.

The female road trip film will go on floors in 2022. (ANI)

