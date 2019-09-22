Zoya Akhtar 'thrilled' and 'grateful' as her directorial 'Gully Boy' goes to Oscar

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): After Zoya Akhtar's popular web series 'Lust Stories' was nominated for the 2019 International Emmy, another of her directorial venture, 'Gully Boy', has been picked for the Oscar Awards.

"I am thrilled and very grateful that Gully Boy has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars," the director said.

Zoya said, "This has been a great year and I am so overwhelmed with the response our work is getting. It's crazy to receive such news days after Lust Stories received a nomination for the Emmys."

Siddhant Chaturvedi who made heads turn with his performance in the film also expressed his gratitude.

"It is a big moment for me with back to back developments with 'Inside Edge' gettting nominated for the Emmys last year and now Gully Boy which has been nominated as India's official entry for the 92nd Annual Oscar Academy Awards," he said.

Thanking the film director, Ranveer Singh and the entire team, Siddhant who played MC Sher in the film said, "I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me and a very special thanks to Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and the entire team of Gully Boy. Words cannot express my happiness, thank you, everyone, for the love and appreciation! Aapne Time Aagaya!!!"

Shot to fame with 'Gully Boy', Siddhant had also proved his talent with web TV series 'Inside Edge' and soon the actor will be returning to the franchise with 'Inside Edge 2'.

The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles also features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Murad (Ranveer), an underdog, who struggles to convey his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. His life changes drastically when he meets a local rapper, Shrikant alias MC Sher.

The film has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year. (ANI)

