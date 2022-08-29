Zoya Akhtar unveils new poster of 'The Archies'

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Bollywood producer-director Zoya Akhtar on Monday shared a new poster of her upcoming film 'The Archies'.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby Films shared a new poster which they captioned, "Someone asked to say Ar-cheese Arriving soon, only on Netflix."

In the new poster, the complete star cast of the film, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda could be seen in a retro look.

Soon after the production house shared the poster, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Omggg literally can't wait," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Super excited for this"

The 'Gully Boy' director recently announced her new film 'The Archies' with a special announcement video.

Based in the backdrop of the 1960s, the film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' will be a live-action musical set.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)