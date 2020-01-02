Elizabeth Hurley shows off her New Year party look

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 2 (ANI): Model and actor Elizabeth Hurley showed off a new look for this year's New Year party.

According to Fox News, on New Year's Day, the actor posed for pictures that she had posted on her Instagram account featuring a jaw-dropping party look.

Hurley posted a series of pictures that featured herself in the crowd, which looked like a theme-based house party.

She looked all decked up in a shiny purple V-neck dress with a blonde bob wig.



Hurley as she wished her fans a great new year, captioned the series, "Happy New Year from my house to yours."

The 54-year old was all smiles in the pictures and her fans were quick to praise the star for her outfit of choice.

One of her followers commented, "Now as Blonde... looking awesome, Liz."

Another one commented, "Good god you are gorgeous." (ANI)





