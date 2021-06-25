Shruti Haasan shares her workout regime

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Actor-singer Shruti Haasan loves to workout, and her recent Instagram post is a proof of the fact.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Shruti on Thursday shared a glimpse of her workout session, revealing she secretely dances to 90s music.

" Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I'm strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset.

" I'm obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music -- for hours," she wrote.



Along with it, she posted a few pictures of her post workout glow.



Shruti's fans are super impressed with her workout regime.

"Amazing...you killing it girl," a user commented.

"I also prefer fight training. Please share more workout videos of you...they inspire us," another one commented. (ANI)

