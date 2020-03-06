SRK extends his best wishes to team 'Kaamyaab' as it releases today

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday extended best wishes to the team of the film 'Kaamyaab' as it released in all theatres across the country today.

The film which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role.

Extending his best wishes to the team, Khan shared a picture of himself with the cast of the film on Twitter and wrote, "A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from those who see it."

Ending the tweet, Khan mentioned an iconic dialogue from the movie and wrote, "All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai."



'Kaamyaab' revolved around the struggle of the extras or the side actors in the Indian cinema.

The film was produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Drishyam Films.

Helmed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta, the flick was released across the country on March 6. (ANI)

