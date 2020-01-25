'Street Dancer 3D' witnesses descent business, mints Rs 10.26 crore on opening day

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance-drama -- Street Dancer 3D -- did a decent business at the box office and grossed Rs 10.26 crore on the first day of its release.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figure on Twitter and wrote, "#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should've collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri Rs 10.26 cr. #India biz."



The movie was expected to gross a higher collection. The flick's collection has been affected due to competition with 'Tanhaji.' Taran expressed optimism for the second and third-day collection to gross a strong total.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzzes owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The movie features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

The movie has Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo. (ANI)

