Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Here's why Brad Pitt is in no mood to join Instgram

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:34 IST

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI) : If you are waiting for Brad Pitt to treat your Instagram feed with life updates, it is "never gonna happen" as the actor isn't joining the photo-sharing application anytime soon.
While all of his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Dakota Fanning, are pretty active on Instagram, Pitt has been consistently maintaining his distance from it.
"Never gonna happen. Well, I never say never. Life's pretty good without it. I don't see the point," he told E! News.
Life is indeed pretty good without Instagram for the actor who has been maintaining his status as one of the most successful and talented actors in Hollywood.
He will be next seen sharing screen space with DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino directed drama-thriller scheduled to release on August 9.
Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the trailer features DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.
The future looks bleak for Dalton until he meets his next-door neighbour Sharon Tate, played by Robbie.
Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson. (ANI)

