Hilary Duff with her daughter and husband (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Hilary Duff with her daughter and husband (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hilary Duff updates on daughter's night in hospital

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Hilary Duff's 7-month-old daughter spent the night in the hospital recently because of a bug bite. The little one is doing well now.
"She's fine. She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine," the 31-year-old actor told Us Weekly.
The 'Younger' actor, on Monday, revealed that her baby girl, Banks Violet Bair, had been feeling unwell.
Sharing a black and white picture of her daughter sleeping on her chest, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Right home to a sick baby."
"I actually have Banks' vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital. All I want is to watch Handmaids [Tale] ughhhhh," Duff wrote in her Insta story.
Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their daughter on October 25. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcibly touching woman

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged with a misdemeanor count of forcibly touching a woman at a bar in Manhattan, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:53 IST

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are the latest actors to join multi-starrer gangster drama film 'Mumbai Saga'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Chris Hemsworth as fat, depressed Thor sings 'the saddest song...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): It seems like Thor has dropped the hammer and replaced it with a guitar. According to a life update on the Superhero, posted by Chris Hemsworth, he has immersed himself into recreational singing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:45 IST

Mexican star Edith Gonzalez dies at 54

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Mexican soap opera star Edith Gonzalez passed away on Thursday after battling cancer for three years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:32 IST

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo wish Chris Evans on his b'day

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): As Chris Evans turns a year older today, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo extended their wishes to Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:27 IST

Vanessa Hudgens to lead 'The Notebook' musical adaptation reading

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Who doesn't remember the crackling chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in everyone's favourite romantic film 'The Notebook'? Ryan as Noah and Rachel as Allie will forever be etched in our hearts!

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:10 IST

Ariana Grande tears up while paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): American Singer Ariana Grande got teary-eyed while paying tribute to late ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller at her 'Sweetener' concert in Pittsburgh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:37 IST

Dwayne Johnson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will receive the "Generation Award" at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Chris Hemsworth cleaned breast pumps for a living!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth aka 'Thor' has made a startling revelation about what he did before entering the movie business.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:07 IST

Jonas Brothers reveal police called thrice at Joe's bachelor party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): It seems like singer-songwriter Joe Jonas' has such a wild time at his bachelor party that the police called the groom and his gang three times in the night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a date rape survivor

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino opened up about the time she was date raped and became a "battery victim" at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:22 IST

Here's when Parineeti Chopra will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', co-starring Akshay Kumar, will soon be seen essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her next film.

Read More
iocl