'1923': 'Yellowstone' prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets release date

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the lead roles has a release date. Ford and Mirren's new show is set to start streaming on Paramount Plus on December 18.

According to Fox News, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn are among the other actors on the programme in addition to Mirren and Ford.

The series, which follows the life of the Dutton family as they manage the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, is the second spin-off of the well-liked television series. Viewers follow the family as they struggle to manage their tumultuous relationships while simultaneously banding together to safeguard their property throughout the entire programme.



As per the reports of Fox News, Ford and Mirren will portray Jacob and Cara Dutton in '1932,' the forebears of the modern-day Dutton family that "Yellowstone" viewers have grown to love. The Dutton family will be the main subject of this series as they navigate the early 20th century and everything that happened during that time, including the Spanish flu pandemic, the historic American drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Ford will star in 'Indiana Jones 5,' which will be released in 2023, in addition to '1923,' and Mirren will make an appearance in 'Fast X' the following year.

After '1883,' the first 'Yellowstone' prequel, debuted in December 2021, Paramount Plus swiftly announced in February 2022 that the show had been given the go-ahead for a second season.

James and Margaret Dutton are played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, a real-life husband and wife team. It follows them as they move from Texas to Montana, where they finally establish the farm that will become the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which viewers will see the family running in 'Yellowstone.' (ANI)

