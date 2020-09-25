2020 International Emmy Awards nominees span 20 Countries

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the nominations for the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

The nominations included 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries.

The list of nominations includes shows that were broadcasted between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019.



"Congratulations to all the Nominees! - we are especially proud to recognize and honor the world's best storytellers, producers, and performers," said Bruce L. Paisner, President, and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

"At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world.



Nominations include participants from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The nominations for the International Emmy Awards Nominees include:



Arts Programming



Jake and Charice

NHK

Japan



Refavela 40

HBO Brasil / Conspiracao

Brazil



Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)

Babel Doc / France Televisions

France



Why do we Dance?

Sky Arts Production Hub

United Kingdom



Best Performance by an Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child

Kudos / 72 films

United Kingdom

Guido Caprino in 1994

Sky / Wildside / Beta Film

Italy

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) - Season 2

The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company

Brazil

Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven

Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions

India



Best Performance by an Actress

Emma Bading in Play

Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto

Germany



Andrea Beltrao in Hebe

Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros

Brazil



Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing

STV Productions

United Kingdom



Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories

HBO Asia / Birdmandog

Singapore



Comedy

Back to Life

SHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.

United Kingdom



Fifty

EndemolShine Israel

Israel



Four More Shots Please

Pritish Nandy Communications Limited

India



Ninguem ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking)

Gullane Entertainment / Netflix

Brazil

Documentary

El Testigo (The Witness)

Caracol Television

Colombia



For Sama

Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS Frontline

United Kingdom



Granni-E-minem

Korean Broadcasting System

South Korea



Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)

De Chinezen / VRT

Belgium



Drama Series

Charite 2- Season 2

UFA FICTION GmbH

Germany





Criminal UK

Idiotlamp Productions / Netflix

United Kingdom



Delhi Crime

Ivanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man's Productions / Netflix

India



El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) - Season 2

HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-ka

Argentina



Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards

Univision / The Latin Recording Academy

USA



La Reina del Sur - Season 2

Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos

USA



No te Puedes Esconder

Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix

USA



Preso No.1

Telemundo Global Studios / Keshet

USA



Non-Scripted Entertainment

Canta Comigo

Radio e Televisao Record S.A. / Endemol Shine

Brazil



Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)

Teddy TV

Norway



MasterChef Thailand - Season 3

Heliconia H Group Company Limited

Thailand



Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds

Endemol Shine Australia

Australia

Short-Form Series

Content

Ludo Studio

Australia



#martyisdead

Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic

Czech Republic



Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)

Storylab / Atomic Lab / Flow

Argentina



People Like Us - Season 2

Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim Pictures

Singapore

Telenovela



Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)

Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYI

China



Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)

Plural Entertainment Portugal

Portugal



Orfaos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)

Globo

Brazil



Pequena Victoria (Victoria Small)

Viacom International Studios / Oficina Burman

Argentina



TV Movie/Mini-Series



L'Effondrement (The Collapse)

ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+

France



Elis - Viver e Melhor que Sonhar

Globo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de Filmes

Brazil



The Festival of the Little Gods

Tohoku Broadcasting

Japan



Responsible Child

Kudos / 72 films

United Kingdom

All nominated program trailers and exclusive Nominee interviews will be featured online during the International Emmy World Television Festival from November 13 to 23 on the International Academy's website.

Winners will be announced at a Ceremony produced from New York City, on Monday, November 23, 2020, details of which will be announced in October. (ANI)

