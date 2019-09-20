2020 Tony Awards date revealed!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): The date for the 2020 Tony Awards has been finalised and the annual event will take place on June 7 next year.

Also known as the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies to recognise and reward par excellence performance in live theatre.

The 74th annual ceremony will take place at New York's Radio City Music Hall and will air live on CBS and CBS All Access.

"CBS has been an amazing and collaborative partner in bringing the live arts we honor to their viewers," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Heather Hitchens, president of American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, as saying.

"Their continued support has helped make the Tony Awards an acclaimed television event and has allowed us to bring Broadway to homes all over America," they added.

The 2019 Tony award ceremony took place on June 10 at the same venue and was hosted by James Corden. (ANI)

