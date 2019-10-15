Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.

3 women accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Days after being charged for a fresh case of alleged sexual assault, three more women have accused Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct.
The unidentified women are being investigated and new charges aren't yet filed against the actor, a source told People magazine.
Furthermore, Mark J. Heller, Gooding's attorney claimed that the women weren't "credible."
"Reportedly, there have been three additional ladies claiming sexual misconduct on Cuba's part, one going as far back as 2008. None of those is credible," Heller said.
"They certainly won't be incorporated into the indictment for which we'll appear in court tomorrow," the attorney continued adding that there is "no proof of any criminal conduct on Cuba's part."
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the NYPD Deputy Commissioner said in a statement, "The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."
The actor is currently facing trial for allegedly groping a woman inside the Magic Hour Rooftop bar earlier in June. Gooding appeared in court last week alongside his lawyers.
He was charged with two misdemeanours: forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree. He has pled not guilty to both charges.
His attorney said that he has seen the surveillance footage of the "entire event" and "there was not a drop of criminal conduct or inappropriate activity on his part."
"I know the video, which covered the entire evening, shows absolutely no conduct or any inappropriateness on Cuba's part," he had previously told People. (ANI)

