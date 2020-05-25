'6 years down; forever to go': Kim Kardashian celebrates wedding anniversary with Kanye West

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As she celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with rapper husband Kanye West on Sunday, model and media personality Kim Kardashian posted a picture on Instagram.

Kim, in the picture, is seen showering love on her husband with a kiss on his cheeks.

"6 years down; forever to go Until the end," wrote Kardashian in the caption.

The post was soon flooded will several greetings and congratulatory messages from the fans and friends of the celebrity couple.

Kim's sister Khole Kardashian commented, "Long live KIMYE."

The celebrity couple has four children. (ANI)

