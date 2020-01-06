77th Golden Globes: Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres arrives in style at red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Adding another feather to her hat, American comedian Ellen DeGeneres is all set to receive the esteemed Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes 2020.

The host and comedian from the famous 'The Ellen Show' who is already a recipient of 30 Emmy Awards arrived at the red carpet of the glorious Golden Globe Awards in style on Monday.

The Carol Burnett Award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be conferred to the 61-year-old American celebrity at the 77th Annual Golden Globes.

At the red carpet of the award function, Genres looked all beamingly happy donning a dark blue blazer and a black shirt underneath.

The honour was established in 2019 after the name of legendary American comedian Carol Burnett who was the first recipient of the award.

Burnett also arrived at the red carpet all decked up in her golden shimmery blazer.

The honour aims at bestowing impactful achievers from the television industry for their outstanding performances. DeGeneres will be the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award after Burnet herself. (ANI)