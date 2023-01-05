'80 for Brady' helmer Kyle Marvin relives first reaction to Tom Brady patriots uniform in 2017

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): Film-maker Kyle Marvin, whose feature directorial debut is an epic retelling of the 2017 Super Bowl, where then-quarterback of the New England Patriots Tom Brady guided his team to a historic comeback victory. However, the sports comedy is steeped in startling truth, as Brady and former Patriots such as Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman don their old jerseys for a cinematic replay of the nail-biting game.

"There was a moment we had all the trailers out off set, and I had gone back to the trailers for something, and I stepped out," Marvin told in a report by Variety. "It was Tom and Gronk, Amendola and Edelman in their period specific -- Super Bowl specific -- outfits. I was like, 'Woah, this is wild.'"

Despite continuous efforts to keep costuming specifics a secret, Brady shared a peek of himself and his teammates wearing their championship outfits on Twitter that same day: Brady captioned the July 2022 post, "BREAKING NEWS: Nah Just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot '80 for Brady' though," Brady captioned the July 2022 post.

BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. pic.twitter.com/lmiCFulwrH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 14, 2022



As per a report by Variety, a US-based news outlet, to accurately portray the subtleties of the attire and makeup worn by players at the final game, an abundance of historical footage was used. Marvin cited Brady's believable performance as himself, having experienced the game firsthand, as a significant factor in the film's plausibility, down to the smudge of black under-eye makeup.

In the upcoming movie, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Morena, and Sally Field play four female friends in their 80s who attend the 2017 Super Bowl for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch Brady play with the Patriots, the team where the now seven-time Super Bowl champion made his name during his first 20 seasons in the league.

According to Variety, Brady's titular role in the period piece allows for a meaningful reflection on his illustrious career despite not being the primary character. The release of the movie coincides with the conclusion of Brady's two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which he signed in 2020 following his protracted relationship with the Patriots.

In the future, Marvin believes that Brady, who also produced the next movie, will "keep doing the thing that he feels the most challenged by," whether that be playing another season with The Buccaneers or giving up football to take on more on-set roles in Hollywood.

The 34th Palm Springs International Film Festival opens on January 5 with the global premiere of '80 for Brady.' (ANI)