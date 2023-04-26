"A barrier-breaking legend": Barack Obama pays tribute to Harry Belafonte

Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI): Learning of the demise of veteran actor and singer Harry Belafonte, Former US President Barack Obama paid his heartfelt condolences.

Calling Harry Belafonte "a barrier-breaking legend", Obama tweeted, "Harry Belafonte was a barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up. He lived a good life - transforming the arts while also standing up for civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids, and fans."

Obama also shared a priceless picture with Harry Belafonte.

Belafonte died on Tuesday morning of congestive heart failure, CNN reported.

Belafonte, 96, was dubbed the 'King of Calypso' after the groundbreaking success of his 1956 hit, 'The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)'. He also became a movie star after acting in the film adaption of the Broadway musical, 'Carmen Jones'.

He was also key strategist, fundraiser and mediator for the civil rights movement. He continually risked his entertainment career -- and at least once his life -- for his activism.

Harry Belafonte is survived by his wife Pamela, and children Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, Shari Belafonte, Gina Belafonte, David Belafonte, two stepchildren Sarah Frank and Lindsey Frank and eight grandchildren. (ANI)