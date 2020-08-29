'A crushing blow': Hollywood mourns Chadwick Boseman's demise

Washington D.C. [USA], August 29 (ANI): As 'Back Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday (local time), several Hollywood celebrities mourned the demise of the 43-year-old actor.

The actor had been battling cancer for four years. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

The actor had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the statement said.

Hollywood celebrities including Halle Berry and Jada Pinkett expressed grief over the demise of the late actor.

"Rest In Peace," Jada Pinkett wrote on Instagram.

"Here's to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned all the way into life regardless of his personal battle behind the scenes," wrote Berry.

"May we take this as a reminder that you never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman," she added.

The 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa posted a picture of Boseman on Instagram and wrote: "All my aloha and condolences to his ohana. I am truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. I'm so sorry RIP."

Meanwhile, Actors Nia DaCosta tweeted, "I will miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power," while Jordan Peele wrote, "This is a crushing blow."

"Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family," Actor Dwayne Johnson wrote on his Twitter handle.

Actor-director Chadwick Boseman, who is recognised for his work in 'Black Panther', passed away at the on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife. (ANI)

