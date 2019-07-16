Poster of 'A Quiet Place', Image courtesy: Instagram
'A Quiet Place 2' goes on floors

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The sequel of last year's critically acclaimed horror film 'A Quiet Place' has finally gone on floors.
The news was shared by the film's director, John Krasinski, who posted a picture of the shoot's first clapperboard on Twitter.

Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the original film based on the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. Krasinski is also directing and writing the upcoming sequel, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Krasinkski has been working on the script for the sequel with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.
In March, The Hollywood Reporter reported that '28 Days Later' and 'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy was in talks to join 'A Quiet Place' cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe for the sequel. In June, The Wrap announced that 'Atlanta and Child's Play' actor Brian Tyree Henry was also in negotiations to join the project.
"In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before all this happened would be interesting, but I'm not quite sure because I think actually it's now what's the next chapter and what happens next," Blunt said last year, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the sequel.
"I think people feel they are very invested in this family. I think it's such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak," she added.
While Blunt won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best supporting actor for her performance in the film, Krasinski along with Woods and Beck received a Writers Guild nomination in the original category.
'A Quiet Place', which received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike, grossed USD 188 million at the domestic box office and USD 340 million worldwide.
The upcoming sequel is slated to release on March 20, 2020. (ANI)

