A$AP Rocky weighs in on Will Smith, Chris Rock's altercation

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): The Oscars 2022 may have taken place a few days back, but the celebrity opinions about actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock's altercation continue to roll in.

Rapper A$AP Rocky is the latest celebrity to share his thoughts on Smith slapping Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting the best documentary award during the 94th Academy Awards.

"I'm a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. They OGs," Rocky said in an episode of 'Drink Champs', reported Billboard.

He added, "I think it's unfortunate that, like, he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that. But I do think that, like, it's some built-up s-t that probably wasn't really targeted at Chris Rock. I don't know. ... Like what you said, it seems like it's more than just a G.I. Jane joke."

In the time since the Oscars 2022, Smith has issued a statement via Instagram in which he publicly apologised to Rock, as well as to the Academy for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," the actor wrote.

He added, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."



He continued, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

The conflict arose after Rock, who was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, seized the moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

He compared the 50-year-old actor's appearance to that of Demi Moore's look in 'G.I. Jane'.

Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia areata, was visibly upset, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience. The 53-year-old actor also shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."

Smith then remained seated with his wife at his table for the rest of the event. Rock has so far declined to press charges.

Coming back to Rocky, the rapper most recently unveiled his new business venture, Mercer + Prince. He is also expecting his first child with singer Rihanna, who is in her third trimester.


