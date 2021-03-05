Aaron Rodgers says engagement with Shailene Woodley was 'Best Thing' happened to him in 2020

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): The American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers called his engagement to American actor Shailene Woodley the best thing that happened to him in the last year.

Leaving fans shocked, a few days after 'The Fault in Our Stars' actor confirmed her engagement with football quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the NFL star gave his first appearance on an Instagram Live session Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare this week.

According to People Magazine, Rodgers has been named the company's North American ambassador in the month of February, this year. Following this, a fun session on Instagram was organized by the company for his fans.

When asked about his past year, Green Bay Packers quarterback, without mentioning Woodley's name, told that his relationship with her is what turned out to be the best thing in his last year.

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life. Obviously, that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year," the athlete said.

People Magazine reported that this conversation marked his first comments about romance with Woodley on a public platform.

Although, back in 2020, during the NFL Honors, Rodgers shocked his fans when he accepted the NFL MVP award and disclosed that he was engaged.



"It's an honour to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said at the time, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged," he said.

Speaking about his future, the star also said that his "next great challenge will be being a father", adding that he is in the age group where a lot of his close friends from high school and college are fathers at present and have families of their own.

A source close to the stars told People Magazine that, Rodgers and Woodley's relationship is a "total whirlwind romance."

"He's acting very happy. They're very content and peaceful. It's nice to see," said the source.

The source added, "No one has gotten a 'save the date' card yet.' I'm sure they'll make plans, but they're really being quiet about it for right now. That's why this is such a surprise to everyone."

Another thing that the football star said he is amped up for the near future is his stretch as a guest host on 'Jeopardy!'.

"I rocked it on Jeopardy! for my two weeks on there. I loved it, I had a blast. It was one thing I was really looking forward to after the season," said Rodgers, who shared that, he always wanted to come back ... and play" after appearing as a 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' contestant in 2015. (ANI)

