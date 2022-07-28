ABC unveils Norman Lear's special show on his 100th birthday

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): On the occasion of Norman Lear's 100th birthday, ABC announced 'Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter,' a career-spanning new special about the TV legend for Premiere Week.

The network is expected to have a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances but did not reveal who will turn up in the "star-studded" two-hour tribute to the iconic creator of television classics including 'All in the Family', 'The Jeffersons', 'Good Times', 'Maude, Sanford and Son', 'One Day at a Time' and so many others.

In a statement, Lear shared, "I've always believed music and laughter have added time to my life." "I've seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would've never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration. Thank you."

"Norman's illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honoured to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment. We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it's only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon," stated Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment:

Unversed, American television writer-producer Norman Lear was awarded the Carol Burnett Award during the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony.



Lear has developed many 1970s sitcoms such as 'All in the Family', 'Sanford and Son', 'One Day at a Time' and its 2017 remake, 'The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude'.

Lear is also a political activist and he was a silent partner of The Nation magazine and founded the advocacy organization People for the American Way in 1980 to counter the Christian right in politics. He has also supported First Amendment rights.

In 2019, Lear had made history by becoming the oldest Emmy winner at the age of 97. He broke Sir David Attenborough's record who received the prestigious award at the age of 93, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter' to be produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. David Jammy, Brent Miller, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook are the executive producers. The special also will stream on Hulu.

'Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter' is to air on Thursday, September 22. (ANI)

