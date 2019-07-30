Abigail Breslin to play Matt Damon's daughter in 'Stillwater'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American actor Abigail Breslin is all set to join Matt Damon for an upcoming film 'Stillwater' with Tom McCarthy in the director's chair.

According to Variety, Damon joined the project in May and the film is expected to go on floors in August.

The upcoming feature revolves around an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma, essayed by Damon, who leaves for Marseille in order to meet his estranged daughter (Breslin) who is in prison for a murder which she claims she did not commit.

Damon then aims to free his daughter from the charges. Meanwhile, he comes across a woman with whom he develops a friendship and embarks on a journey of discovery and a sense of belonging to the world.

Produced in association with Participant Media, Anonymous Content, the film has Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, Tom McCarthy and the late Steve Golin as its producers.

Jeff Skoll and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda will serve as executive producer. Director McCarthy has co-written the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre.

On the work front, Breslin is currently awaiting the release of the 'Zombieland' sequel- 'Zombieland Double Tap' which will hit theatres on October 18.

Breslin is returning to reprise her role as Little Sock alongside Woody Harrelson, Jessie Eisenberg and Emma Stone. (ANI)

