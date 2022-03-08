Academy of Country Music Awards 2022: Here is the Winners List

Las Vegas [US], March 8 (ANI): The Awards season of Hollywood is here and it does not get more exciting than this! The much-awaited Academy of Country Music Awards 2022 was held on Monday night.

The Award ceremony was hosted by none other than 'Here You Come Again' hitmaker Dolly Parton. Singers Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett co-hosted the event with Dolly.

Top artists including Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce set the stage ablaze with their brilliant performances. The surprise winner was undoubtedly, Miranda Lambert, who was named 'Entertainer of the Year'. Miranda has been nominated multiple times for the award, but this was her maiden win.

Another unexpected winner was Carly Pearce who won the 'Female Vocalist of the Year' for the first time. An expected winner was surely Chris Stapleton, who picked up the 'Male Vocalist of the Year' for the third time.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year:

Miranda Lambert (WINNER)

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Carly Pearce (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris



Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album" (WINNER)

Carly Pearce - "29: Written In Stone"

Thomas Rhett - "Country Again: Side A"

Chris Young: "Famous Friends"

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert - "The Marfa Tapes"

Single of the Year

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes

"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

"7 Summers - Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes

"Knowing You" - Kenny Chesney



New Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)



Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith



New Male Artist of the Year

Parker McCollum (WINNER)

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne (WINNER)

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Old Dominion (WINNER)

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

The Cadillac Three



Video of the Year

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert (WINNER)

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde



Songwriter of the Year



Michael Hardy (WINNER)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year



"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (WINNER)

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Half of My Hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (ANI)

