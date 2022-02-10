Academy reschedules Governors Awards

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has rescheduled the 12th annual Governors Awards to March 25, the Friday before Oscars Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the honorary awards ceremony which was postponed from its originally scheduled date of January 15, 2022, due to a COVID-19 surge, have been rescheduled for March 25.



The awards which celebrate "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy," will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is given on occasion to "an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry," will be presented to Danny Glover, Variety has learned.

The Academy also revealed that the rescheduled event will still take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood and will still be produced by Jennifer Fox, but "will be scaled down in size," in an official statement obtained by the outlet. (ANI)

