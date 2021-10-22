Academy winner Adam McKay to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Oscar-winning director, producer, screenwriter, and comedian Adam McKay will be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards in March.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the event, which honours the Irish in Hollywood, returns in March to its traditional Thursday night date before the Academy Awards.

The awards will take place on March 24 with JJ Abrams back to the emcee's podium and Adam McKay as the event's first honoree.



The prestigious ceremony would be held at the Bad Robot production headquarters in Santa Monica.

Honorees over the years have included Norman Lear, Jim Sheridan, Catherine O'Hara, Hylda Queally, Glenn Close, Ruth Negga, Saoirse Ronan, Martin Short, Carrie Fisher, Brendan Gleeson, Colm Meaney, Van Morrison, Terry George, Michelle Williams, and more.

McKay, who was born in Denver and raised in Philadelphia, is an executive producer on the critically acclaimed HBO drama 'Succession'. He has also written directed and produced Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'Don't Look Up', which is slated to release on December 10 in theaters and December 24 on Netflix.

Apart from these, his other upcoming film projects include producing Anya Taylor-Joy starrer 'The Menu', and 'Fresh', starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. He is also producing and directing 'Bad Blood', with Lawrence portraying Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. (ANI)

