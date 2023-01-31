'Acapulco' renewed for another season

Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Apple has renewed 'Acapulco' for another season.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, 10 episodes will make up the third season, which will start filming in the spring. The feature film 'How to Be A Latin Lover' from 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate/Pantelion Films, in which Eugenio Derbez appeared, served as the inspiration for the series, which features Derbez.

"We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for 'Acapulco,' along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew," Derbez told Variety.



"We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it's about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort," Derbez said.

Along with Derbez, other actors in the cast include Enrique Arrizon (as Maximo Gallardo), Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damian Alcazar (as Don Pablo), Camila Perez (as Julia), Chord Overstreet (as Chad), Vanessa Bauche (as Nora), Regina Reynoso (as Sara), Raphael Alejandro (as Hugo), Jessica Collins (as Diane), Rafael Cebrian (as (Lupe).

According to the official synopsis, 'Acapulco' Season 2 resumed the tale of 20-something Maximo Gallardo (Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas, as per the official description.

"In 1985, Maximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo's guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present-day, older Maximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Maximo left behind," the official description goes further.

Variety further reported that Sam Laybourne will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3. (ANI)

