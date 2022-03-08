ACM Awards 2022: Dolly Parton shows support for Ukraine

Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, who hosted the 2022 ACM Awards, started off the ceremony with a message of support for Ukraine.

Apart from Parton, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards were also hosted by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, reported The Hollywood Reporter.



Expressing support for Ukraine, Parton said, "I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that. I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine."

She added, "Let's dedicate this whole show to them and pray for peace around this crazy world."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict began escalating after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians and troops, have been killed. (ANI)

