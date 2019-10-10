Gwyneth Paltrow (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Acting was a male-dominated field in 90's: Gwyneth Paltrow

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:03 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow got vocal about her struggling time in the industry and how successful she was in launching her own health company 'Goop.'
Speaking with ELLE for the magazine's annual Women in Hollywood issue, the 47-year-old star said, "In the '90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field," she told the outlet, reported by People magazine.
"You used to hear, 'That actress is so ambitious,' like it was a dirty word." But now, with Goop, Paltrow says her "ambition has been unleashed."
Paltrow took a break from acting to focus on her company but is now back in front of the camera these days, and the credit goes to 'The Politician' producer Ryan Murphy and her husband, Brad Falchuk, who was "like a dog with a bone," she said.
Her 48-year-old husband commended Paltrow's performance in the political comedy in speaking with ELLE.
"The reaction of most people in our lives who have seen the show is, 'Screw you for not doing this more,'" he said, reported People magazine.
Still, the producer (who wed Paltrow in September 2018) admittedly cut some of his wife's lines to accommodate her busy schedule. He said, "She'd show me a giant chunk of her dialogue and be like, 'I have a board meeting in two days. Please don't make me do this.'"
Since the show launched on Netflix last month, fans have tried to compare Paltrow to the character she plays (Georgia Hobart).
Paltrow's interview with the ELLE comes just days after she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Falchuk.
The couple were spotted at a Long Island beach for a low-key outing and enjoyed the sunny day as they strolled the shoreline on September. 29. (ANI)

