Action-packed trailer of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' unveiled, film to hit theatres in 2023

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The first action-packed official trailer of Keanu Reeves starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has finally been unveiled by Lionsgate, giving fans an insight into how this instalment will turn out.

In this sequel, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

With new faces and extreme action sequences, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' will showcase the biggest showdown Wick has ever come across.



Apart from Keanu, the film by Lionsgate also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, has also helmed the upcoming sequel.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. The movie is distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions.

Releasing in theatres on March 24, 2023, the fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise. Keanu is also in talks to return to the 'Ballerina' spinoff starring Ana de Armas. (ANI)

