Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): American superstars Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Devon Sawa have teamed up for the rip-roaring action thriller 'Gasoline Alley', a project by European Film Market (EFM).

According to Variety, 'Gasoline Alley' will be presented by European Film Market (EFM), a Highland Film Group, which is handling international rights for the project.

The drama will star Devon Sawa as Jimmy Jayne, a 'wound-fisted' bossy man who gets embroiled in the triple murder of three Hollywood divas drowned in a lavish hotel pool. As the superb suspect for homicide detectives, 'Freeman', portrayed by Willis and 'Vargas', portrayed by Wilson, come into scene; Jimmy takes up his own maverick investigation, twisting the law in ways the police cannot order to demonstrate his innocence.

However, with the executioner coasting through Jimmy's shadow, he groups along with the two investigators to perilously uncover a reality a, that turns out to be bigger than they had envisioned.



Filmmaker Edward Drake, who will reunite with the 'Moonlighting' star, is rolled in to direct the drama based on a script by Tom Sierchio, who wrote for 2017 romantic 'The Girl Who Invented Kissing'.

Variety reported that Drake described the film as pitting Los Angeles' anti-heroes against the "forces trusted to protect us."

"The phenomenal cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring Tom Sierchio's vision to life," said Drake. "Cinematographer Brandon Cox ('Cut Throat City'), production designer Eric Whitney ('Bruno'), line producer Jon Keyes ('Survivalist'), and all of the heads of department have my heartfelt thanks for sharing their passionate energy every single day of production," he added.

Drake also told that he and Corey Large are committed to working with talented artists to bring singular stories to life, telling that he feels grateful for Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis, and Luke Wilson to age\ree for the project.

The production is slated to begin in early March across the US. (ANI)

