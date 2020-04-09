Actor Bella Thorne waives off April rent for tenants during downturn

Washington D.C.[USA], April 9 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne is giving the tenants at her property in Sherman Oaks, California a break due to high unemployment amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Page Six quoted a source as saying, "Wanting to do something to help, she furloughed the rent" for April.

The 'Her and Him' actor apparently felt that "this whole coronavirus is just so unfair in so many tragic ways that there is no way that I'm going to add to their mental and economic stress," the source said.

The 22-year-old ex-Disney star reportedly paid 2 million USD for the house when she was 19. (ANI)

