Actor Dichen Lachman joins 'Jurassic World 3' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 19 (ANI): Nepal-born actor Dichen Lachman has been roped in to join the cast of 'Jurassic World 3.'

The actor, who is popularly known for her television show 'Animal Kingdom' and the Netflix series 'Altered Carbon' is the latest cast member of the Colin Trevorrow-directed picture, reported Deadline.

The third film in the Jurassic World franchise will have Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, reprising their roles from the previous films, reported Variety.

Other than them, 'Jurassic World 3' will also star Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

Colin Trevorrow will not only direct and produce the film but is also penning the script with Emily Carmichael.

For production Trevorrow is being joined by his old partner Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley. Universal Pictures' senior vice president of production Sara Scott is heading the production on behalf of the studio.

Colin Trevorrow helmed the 2015's 'Jurassic World' which minted USD 1.67 billion worldwide and turned to be the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history.

'Jurassic World 3' is slated to hit the big screens on June 11, 2021. (ANI)

