Actor Evangeline Lilly requests Justin Trudeau to sit down with Canadians protesting over vaccine mandates

Ottawa [Canada], February 21 (ANI): 'Ant-Man' actor Evangeline Lilly has requested Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sit down with groups protesting over vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions in the country and hear their concerns.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Lilly can be seen requesting Trudeau, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and current treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates. They have asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens," she said in the clip.



She then directly asked, "Why won't you sit with them?"

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. Protesters demanded that the authorities remove COVID-19 restrictions.

In the video, Lilly requested PM to have a heart-to-heart conversation with the protestors.

"If you're so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of a group of 2.3 million protesters across the country who represent many millions more across the nation, and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate. Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in." she added.

On February 14, Trudeau declared a national public order emergency in Canada. (ANI)

